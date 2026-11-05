Nike Hit with Islamic ‘Fatwa’ Because Name Honors a Greek Goddess

Libya’s supreme Islamic authority has banned Muslims from wearing the iconic global sports brand Nike because its name comes from an ancient Greek goddess and its famous swoosh logo was inspired by her wings.

The fatwa, issued by the Tripoli-based institution Dar al-Ifta, begins immediately after being approved by Libya’s Grand Mufti, Sadiq al-Gharyani.

The BBC reports the Islamic lawmakers argued that wearing clothing displaying the logo of the U.S. sportswear giant amounted to promoting symbols associated “with polytheism,” or the worship of more than one god.

Islam strictly believes in the single supreme God, Allah, and thoroughly rejects polytheism.

The outlet goes on to note the original banning statement refers to a another issued by its Council for Research and Sharia Studies on 5 November 2023, urging Muslims to boycott Western companies it considers supportive of Israel during the war in Gaza.

The ruling, known as a fatwa, is a religious opinion on a matter of Islamic law.

This is not the first anti-western ruling by the Islamic body.

The BBC report further sets out in 2025 the Dar al-Ifta ruled against wearing jewellery and watches bearing the logo of French luxury jewellery house Van Cleef & Arpels, arguing its four-leaf clover design was associated with Christian beliefs and the pursuit of good luck, which it said contradicted Islamic teachings.

Sportswear brands such as Nike and Adidas are popular across North Africa.

Nike, Inc. is an American athletic footwear and apparel corporation headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon, currently seen to be struggling with sales on the global market.

It is the world’s largest supplier of athletic shoes and apparel.

In Libya, as in other countries in the region, counterfeit versions of popular sportswear brands are also sold in local markets.

The NY Post reports one of the most infamous fatwas in recent memory targeted British author Salman Rushdie.

He went into hiding after Iranian zealots passed a decree against him in 1989. Madman Hadi Matar thought he was acting on the fatwa when he viciously attacked the novelist in 2022.