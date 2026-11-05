Parents Blow the Whistle on Elite California High School Football Program Over Alleged Recruiting Violations

Parents in Thousand Oaks, California, have accused the high school football coaching staff of conducting an illegal recruitment operation.

The parents of Westlake High School football players reportedly brought their concerns in a letter to the school’s rivals, alleging that head coach Rick Clausen has been conducting a recruiting operation. Clausen was hired in 2024 and the team has done remarkably well since his hiring, per BroBible.

The program has experienced a major uptick in success following the hiring of head coach Rick Clausen in December of 2024. Westlake went 10-1 last season after an 0-10 campaign the year prior. Recruiting played a pertinent role. The current roster is headlined by a trio of four-star players, including a pair of Cal wide receiver commits. Quarterback Ford Green is also a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, scooping up offers from the likes of Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State.

While the team is set to make the California playoffs, the recent letter from parents of the players have sent the operation into a tailspin. In the note, titled “Concerned Westlake High School Parents,” the parents allege that coaches are contacting rival rosters to illegally recruit them.

“We are investigating information received concerning player recruitment and undue influence involving student-athletes enrolled at neighboring high schools,” it says.

“Specifically, we have received information raising concerns that certain student-athletes from your school may have been approached or encouraged to transfer to Westlake for football-related reasons, and that, in certain instances, financial or other material inducements may have been offered or discussed,” it adds.

An investigation has since been launched and the parents are under the direction of a legal counsel.