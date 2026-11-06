Antonio Brown Strikes Plea Deal, Dodges Prison in Attempted Murder Case

Former NFL great Antonio Brown will not see jail time in connection with his charge of attempted murder.

The embattled former Patriot reached a plea deal with prosecutors in which he agreed to plead guilty to charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As a result, he will serve three years of probation.

The deal ends a tumultuous saga spanning a year and a half in which Brown looked very much in danger of serving serious jail time.

As part of the deal, Brown is forbidden from owning a firearm and must undergo a psychological evaluation and counseling.

On the upside for Brown, in addition to avoiding jail time, he will not have a criminal conviction on his record and, if he complies with the rules, will be eligible to have the probation ended after 18 months.

The charges stem from a May 2025 incident in which Brown quarreled with a friend outside an Adin Ross boxing event in Miami. Video of the fracas shows Brown pulling a gun, which he claims he did for self-defense.

Brown then fled the country and went to Dubai. However, authorities in the Middle Eastern country extradited the former Steeler to America to face the charges in November of 2025.

Brown’s probationary period under the plea deal begins immediately.