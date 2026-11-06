‘Baseball is for Everyone’: Blue Jays Slap Back at Outfielder Anthony Santander Over Abdul-El Sayed Comments

The Toronto Blue Jays are rebuking their own outfielder, Anthony Santander, for criticizing Islam and making it clear the team does not stand with him.

“Baseball is for everyone,” the team said in a statement on Thursday, according to The Athletic, “and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander raised eyebrows from leftists after blasting Tuesday’s election of Muslim Democrat Abdul El Sayed to the Senate in Michigan and another ripping Islam in general.

After El Sayed’s victory, the Venezuelan-born player lamented that “Americans voted for Sharia last night!” But he went on in a second post to insist that “Muslims are not peaceful.”

The posts have since been deleted.

Santander has not played with the Jays since 2025, as he has been out due to shoulder surgery. The outfielder’s five-year, $92.5 million contract has not helped the team much. He has only played 54 games two years into the deal.

The Jays did not reveal plans to punish Santander, but the team has moved against players who made off-color social media posts before.

In 2023, reliever Anthony Bass posted a message supporting boycotts of companies that support the LGBTQ+ movement. The team released him two weeks later. However, at the time, the team also claimed that it was a “baseball decision” to release him and it was not merely because of his social media post.

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