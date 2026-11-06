Police in Northern California’s Bay Area are now investigating allegations of intense hazing and sexual battery regarding the El Cerrito High School state champion football team.

An estimated 22 current and former team members, who won the CIF state championship last December, could be arrested in the sweeping probe, which reportedly revealed shocking misconduct. Per the California Post:

The El Cerrito Police Department said it discovered disturbing video evidence and conducted extensive interviews with victims, school staff, and witnesses about the incidents. Some of the allegations include “battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, conspiracy, and stalking” that occurred between September 2024 and 2026.

Police said that the investigation is still ongoing.

“The investigation remains active, and detectives are continuing to evaluate evidence. The Police Department anticipates making multiple arrests as the investigation progresses,” El Cerrito police said.

School officials have already suspended members of the football team.

“No child should ever experience what our students have described,” West Contra Costa Unified School District Superintendent Cheryl Cotton said in a news release.

“While we have worked to focus on accountability for the actions of individual players up until this point, new information has led to new decisions. We must now make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students,” Cotton added.

The head coach is also being placed on leave.