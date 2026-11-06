Blue Jays Outfielder Anthony Santander Draws Fire over Abdul El-Sayed Posts

“Sports and politics don’t mix.” This oft-stated maxim is something Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Anthony Santander is now learning first hand after he shared social media posts in the wake of the U.S. midterm elections.

He drew fire after Michigan Socialist Democrat Abdulrahman El-Sayed triumphed over Republican Mike Rogers in Tuesday’s U.S. Senate vote in a highly contested runoff, as Breitbart News reported.

As he celebrated the win El-Sayed, the son of Egyptian immigrants, said his campaign had turned “inshallah” — “God willing” — into “hamdulillah,” which means “thank God.”

One Santander repost claimed “America voted for Sharia Last Night!” alongside an image of El-Sayed, who is the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate. The other claimed “Islam is not peaceful.”

The 32-year-old Venezuelan was quickly challenged by critics taking him to task for his efforts.

The Blue Jays subsequently issued a statement, saying, “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

Santander, who signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the 2025 season, has spent much of his time in Toronto on the injured list, appearing in only 54 games. He missed all of the 2026 season following surgery on his left shoulder.

He took down the posts Thursday morning.

Socialist El-Sayed defeated Rep. Haley Stevens in the August Democratic primary with backing from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

He has previously called for a government-run health insurance system and described Israel’s actions in Gaza as genocide.

Days before the midterm elections, the Government Accountability Institute found El-Sayed made a previously unknown trip to Colombia in 2022 where he met with CEOs of several nonprofit groups, some of which have direct ties to the Muslim Brotherhood.

As Breitbart News reported, El-Sayed has repeatedly denied or deflected charges he and members of his family have connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, claiming such charges were anti-Muslim.

On Election Night, commentator Joe Scarborough of MS NOW called such criticism of El Sayed “Islam phobia”