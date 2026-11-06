Four states rejected the invasion of transgender-identifying males on female sports teams in Tuesday’s midterm elections — including deep-blue Washington and Colorado.

Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and Nebraska all voted on ballot measures banning males from female sports teams, bucking Democrats’ push for American society to prioritize self-reported “gender identity” over biological reality. The measures in the first three states are statutory, meaning they change state law, while the Nebraska measure changes the state’s constitution.

The four states’ rejection of radical transgender ideology is also notable, given Democrats’ blue tsunami in the midterm elections, and signals that the issue may be dead-weight for the party moving forward. Even so, many pro-transgender candidates won against Republicans this year , including actual transgender-identifying candidates, meaning the issue could also be far from its last round in the political arena.

Washington

In the deep blue state of Washington, Initiative 638 passed 56.8 percent to 43.2 percent in a striking blow to the transgender agenda.

The ballot measure bans males from competing on female school sports teams and requires students to provide a signed statement from a healthcare provider confirming their biological sex.

The measure is statutory rather than constitutional, meaning it changes state law. However, statutory measures are more easily reversed by state lawmakers, whereas constitutional measures require another constitutional measure or a lengthy legal battle to overturn.

Colorado

In Colorado, voters passed two transgender-related initiatives: one which bans males from female sports teams, and another which bans doctors from performing sex-mutilating transgender surgeries on minors.

The transgender athlete ban, called Proposition 134, passed 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent. The statutory initiative requires students to play on teams that match their biological sex, rather than their self-proclaimed “gender identity.” The proposition also requires schools, colleges, and athletic associations to categorize sports teams as male, female, or coeducational.

Proposition 135 also passed 52 percent to 48 percent banning sex-change surgeries for individuals under the age of 18.

Arizona

Arizona voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 318 58.9 percent to 41.1 percent.

The measure prohibits transgender-identifying males from female sports and spaces ‚ including locker rooms and restrooms.

The measure also requires schools and athletic associations to categorize athletic teams as male, female, or co-ed, similar to the Colorado measure. The ban on males in female sports and spaces also applies to employees.

Nebraska

In Nebraska, Initiative 442 passed in a landslide, 67.8 percent to 32.2 percent.

The measure, also called the Fairness for Girls constitutional amendment, changes the state constitution to prohibit transgender-identifying males from playing on female sports teams.

The measure also requires schools to designate sports teams as co-ed, male, or female.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.