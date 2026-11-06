Former X-Factor singer Jason Brock waved the multi-colored “gay pride” flag while singing the national anthem Thursday night.

The gay singer also had the players giggling and laughing at him for his over-the-top recitation of the national anthem.

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The out-and-proud singer’s rendition was part of the Warriors’ Gay Pride Night at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The players may have thought the gay display during the national anthem, where the wrong flag was waved, was funny, but many on social media were disgusted by the incident.

“What an embarrassment. The NBA needs to stop the national anthem before games. It’s just become a mockery session,” an X user wrote.

Echoing the post above, another user added, “What a disgrace!!!”

One X user wrote that the performance was a “Quick way to have all parents tell their kids we aren’t watching the NBA anymore.”

It this now the “gay national anthem,” another person asked on X, and said, “So now we have a National Anthem, a black National Anthem, AND a gay National Anthem.”

One disgusted fan added, “The ONLY flag that should’ve waved during the anthem is the American flag. Get that woke crap out of here.”

Another user went even farther on that same topic, writing, “Bang whoever you want. I don’t care. However, when you wave a pride flag while singing our national anthem, you dishonor the brave who died so that you can safely live life as an openly gay man. Please stop doing stuff like this.”

Podcaster Andy Ngo even went so far as saying that such displays are harmful to gays.

“I’m gay, and I think political stunts like this are harmful to gay people. Narcissistic gay men, and there are too many of them, ruin it for a lot of us,” Ngo wrote.

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