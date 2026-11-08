Boston College Deploys ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ Play for Touchdown

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Boston College dialed one up on Saturday.

Down 21-17 with just over four minutes left in the third quarter of their matchup against Florida State, the BC Eagles opted for the seldom-used but always entertaining “Ring Around the Rosie” play in which the offensive players spin around in a circle while the offensive linemen run to one side of the field, with Mason McKenzie, the quarterback, rolling out to the other side and completing a two-yard underhanded pass to Javarius Green for the touchdown.

The play brought back immediate memories of the film The Longest Yard, where it became immortalized for most fans.

“Bill O’Brien pulling out all the stops. BC with the lead,” said ACC Network announcer Jorge Sedano.

“I love it, I love it, I love it. Burt Reynolds would’ve been proud, and he was a Seminole,” analyst Dave Clawson added. “What a gutsy play call by Bill O’Brien, and that ignites the BC crowd.”

The play didn’t lead to victory, however. Florida State recovered, shut the Eagles out for the rest of the game, and added another score to win 31-24.

Boston College falls to 4-5. Florida State improves to 4-5.