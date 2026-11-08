Fox Announcers Blast Giants’ Malik Nabers for ‘Terrible’ Body Language

Giants star wide receiver Malik Nabers didn’t show his best self on Sunday.

The Giants won the game. That suggests Nabers would be happy. Instead, he pouted, sulked, and complained, even after his teammate Isaiah Likely caught a touchdown pass, and on another occasion when his quarterback threw a pass off target.

The Fox Sports crew calling the game did not miss the behavior.

“His body language has been terrible today,” Fox Sports play-by-play commentator Joe Davis observed.

“It’s not good,” Fox Sports color commentator Greg Olsen added. “There’s a fine line between being demanding and chasing greatness and then being a bad teammate … like if your teammate scores a touchdown for the lead and you’re still worried about your touches.”

Nabers did nothing to lessen the criticism of his behavior after he dropped a touchdown pass from Giants QB J.J. McCarthy.

“You can’t act like that and drop that pass,” Olsen said. “That’s a perfectly thrown ball.”

After the game, Nabers blasted Olsen for his in-game criticisms.

“[Olsen] calling me a bad teammate when every team I’ve been on, there’s NOBODY I’ve played with has said dat bout me is crazy!” Nabers said.

“Yall be trying to create a narrative on me soo bad it’s actually crazy!!” Nabers said. “f you [don’t] like the way I play the game keep the camera off me!!”

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