REPORT: Philip Rivers Set to Join Alma Mater NC State as Head Coach

Former L.A. Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is reportedly set to return to his alma mater as head coach.

Rivers, a 2003 graduate of NC State, is reportedly wrapping up a deal with the school to head up the Wolf Pack, according to the New York Post.

If the deal is concluded, Rivers would replace Dave Doeren, who was fired after 14 years for a terrible 3-4 start to the season.

It would be Rivers’ first coaching job at the college level, though he has been the head coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. If he takes the job, it will also mark the first time a college team has hired a high school coach since Notre Dame hired Gerry Faust in 1981.

“Rivers is also the fourth former NC State player to become his alma mater’s head coach, joining Harry Hartsell (1917, 1921-23), Tal Stafford (1918) and Chuck Amato (2000-06),” the paper reported.

There is also speculation he is considering bringing on former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long.

Rivers is an eight-time Pro Bowler, was the 2013 NFL Comeback Player of the Year, and was the 2010 NFL passing yards leader, among other accolades. In college, he led the NCAA in passer rating in 2003, was named Athlete of the Year in 2004, and had his No. 17 retired at NC State.

Still, his high school team was eliminated from the state playoffs last week and finished the season 6-4.

He also rejoined the Indianapolis Colts in 2025 to try and keep the team from falling apart. He threw for 544 yards and four touchdowns, with three interceptions and five sacks.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston