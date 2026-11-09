Bronny James Mocks Pistons Fan’s Weight, Bank Account in Viral Video

LeBron James’ son, Bronny, may not have played in Detroit on Sunday evening, but he got into the mix with a female fan courtside during the Lakers’ win over the Detroit Pistons.

Video shows Bronny yelling back at a woman sitting a few rows from the Lakers’ bench. While TMZ Sports doesn’t hear what the woman yelled to start the exchange, it shows Bronny asking her if she can “run a mile” and how much money she makes a year.

For his part, Bronny makes $2.3 million on his current contract.

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The video shows a Lakers staffer stepping between Bronny and the fan to cool things down.

The video also shows Little Caesars Arena security officers leading the fan off the floor.

Bronny faced down a heckler last year, TM added.

In March of last year, when the Lakers faced the Nuggets, a fan yelled, “We own your father,” and Bronny shot back with a “Yo chain fake.”

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