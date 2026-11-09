REPORT: Army-Navy Game to Move to Open Week Before CFP Playoffs

The new and expanded 24-team College Football Playoff (CFP) will not conflict with the historic Army-Navy game, according to a report.

According to a CBS Sports report, the Army-Navy game, which traditionally takes place on December 11, will move to December 4, the open week in the new college football schedule between the end of the regular season on November 27 and the first round of the CFP, scheduled for December 9.

If the report is accurate, the historic clash between our nation’s two oldest service academies will continue to have an entire weekend to itself.

In addition, On3 reports that the Heisman Trophy presentation ceremony will also move to December 4.

“The venue for the 2027 edition of Army-Navy will remain Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, as city and stadium officials were able to make the new date work,” CBS Sports reports. “It will be the 91st playing of Army-Navy in Philadelphia, and the game will once again be broadcast on CBS and stream live on Paramount+.

“Army-Navy has always gotten the final weekend of the college football season to itself to showcase the two storied service academies, but the exact date has shifted as the college football calendar has changed over the years.”

In March, Trump signed an executive order ensuring no college football or CFP games would be scheduled to conflict with the Army-Navy game.

While that executive order was meant to preserve the second Saturday of December for the historic game, under the CFP expansion, the exclusionary space for Army-Navy will be preserved even as the game moves up.