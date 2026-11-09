VIDEO: Terrell Owens Shocked After Being Handed Subpoena During Meet and Greet

49ers Legend Terrell Owens got a surprise gift at a fan meet-and-greet at his alma mater, UT Chattanooga, for homecoming weekend on Sunday.

As he stood ready for fans to come up for a photo op, a man approached and handed Owens a sheaf of papers.

Turns out the fellow was a process server, and he handed Owens paperwork related to a federal lawsuit, the New York Post reported.

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Attorney Ed Paltzik may have joked, “Terrell Owens, you’ve been served,” but Owens isn’t all that upset, it appears, because he replied, “Hey Edward. Not worried. God is good.”

Paltzik, though, insisted that Owens was “disgusted” over being served at the fan event.

“As TO waited to sign autographs and bask in the adulation of his fans at an intimate meet-and-greet in the Mocs Bookstore, he was instead handed a copy of our powerhouse federal defamation suit,” Paltzik wrote on X. “No autograph required. Luck always runs out. Even sunglasses couldn’t hide TO’s disgust.”

Paltzik is suing Owens for purportedly defaming three friends of Nolan Wells, the black teen who died in a boating accident in Mississippi in July.

When a photo of the boys — Warren Hudson, Jax Pitalo, and Morgan Seymour — made it to social media, Owens had written “ARREST THEM IMMEDIATELY!, hinting that he thought that the three were guilty in the case. Paltzik filed a federal case against Owens for the post.

“Not only is he defaming them,” Paltzik said of Owens’ post, “he’s basically saying to the mob, get your pitchforks, get your torches.”

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