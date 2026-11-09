The Denver Broncos claimed a 26-21 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, but for most the halftime action was just as entertaining. It featured a runaway corgi avoiding pursuers by racing around the field as fast as his little puppy legs could carry him.

Watch the clip below to see why the crowd called out for more as the gimlet-eyed runaway left security guards grasping at thin air as it evaded five or six tackles in its sustained bid for freedom.

The NY Post records the action came as the halftime festivities featured a dozen adorable four-legged competitors, including Winnie, Quinn, Sausage, Daisy, Colorado and Ollie all (mostly) trying to show each other who was the quickest pup at Bank of America Stadium.

The outlet records the action developed quickly as the little runaway swerved, juked, zigzagged, side-stepped and evaded roughly half a dozen would-be tacklers, making the security staff look like a defense that had forgotten how to wrap up.

At one point, the miscreant corgi appeared destined for the end zone before a handful of handlers finally corralled him near the 40-yard line.

Presumably the dog was not hurt on the play.

All’s well that ends well and the brave little fellow was later told he was indeed a very good boy by the cheering crowds.