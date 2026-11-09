WATCH: Multiple 49ers and Raiders Knocked Out in Wild Parking Lot Brawl

A massive brawl erupted between San Francisco 49ers fans and Las Vegas Raiders fans after the former beat the latter on Sunday.

The 49ers and the Raiders have a long rival history and that reared its ugly head once again when fans met each other in the Bay Area stadium on Sunday after the 49ers crushed with a 38-17 victory. Video captured the moment that was later shared to social media:

A brawl between two fans was also filmed in the stadium stands earlier in the day.

According to the California Post, at least one fan knocked out another person before “another fan came in to punch his face multiple times while he was lying unconscious on the ground.”

“The same Instagram user also posted a photo of a fan recovering from being knocked out to their Instagram story with the caption, ‘Mfs gettin knocked out smh,'” it added.

The identities of the brawlers have not yet been released.