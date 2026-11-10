49ers Make Strong ‘Zero Tolerance’ Statement After Rampant Fan Violence

The violence at San Francisco’s Levi’s Stadium has gotten so bad that the 49ers are speaking out against their own fans.

The team is so embarrassed and frustrated by the violence that the front office is vowing to try to put a stop to it.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence at Levi’s Stadium,” the team said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“The Santa Clara Police Department, our security and guest services teams responded to several incidents throughout Sunday’s game. We are grateful to all personnel for their swift response and dedication to maintaining a safe environment for all fans,” the team continued.

On Sunday, for instance, a massive brawl erupted in the stadium’s parking lot between 49ers fans and Las Vegas Raiders fans that resulted in some serious injuries.

But the parking lot imbroglio was just one of several fights and acts of violence that occurred during just that one game.

Santa Clara Police Department spokesperson Lt. Eric Lagergren reported that eleven fans were arrested for fighting on Sunday.

“Incidents of violence at large-scale events in Santa Clara will not be tolerated,” Lagergren added. “The Department strictly enforces the law and holds individuals accountable for criminal conduct. We will seek to arrest the individuals responsible for the fan-on-fan violence at the event.”

The officer also asked fans to call the department if they witnessed any fighting at Levi’s.

Unfortunately, the violence at Sunday’s game is not an isolated incident. The fights are constant in the stands. And it appears the team has had enough.

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