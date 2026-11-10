Apprentice Jockey, 22, Dies After Horror Mid-Race Fall

A 22-year-old apprentice jockey has died after falling from her mount during a race in Australia on Sunday.

Jockey Izzy Neale was dislodged and fell heavily mid-race from her horse Marnoo and was airlifted to Dubbo hospital in the far west of the state of NSW after receiving urgent trackside care for a head injury.

She remained in a critical condition until her death.

Neale’s family announced on Tuesday she had passed away from her injuries while thanks all those who worked so hard to save her life :

Senior ride Diego Montes de Oca was also injured in the same race. He suffered minor injuries to his foot and has since been discharged from hospital.

Neale won 88 races from 699 career starts in her young career, NEWS.com reports.

The Australian Turf Club posted on social media that the organisation was “deeply saddened by the tragic passing” of the young apprentice jockey, ABC News reported.

“A talented young rider with a bright future, Izzy’s passion for horses and racing will always be remembered,” the club said.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to Izzy’s family, friends and the entire racing community.”

Izzy had four rides in earlier races on Sunday including a fourth-place finish in Race 1 piloting Tampa Bay.

Her horse, Marnoo, was euthanised after sustaining a near foreleg injury.