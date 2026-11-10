NFL Reporter Dianna Russini Mocked Upon Return to Social Media after Vrabel Scandal

NFL reporter Dianna Russini is back on X, but the mockery has apparently not subsided over the last seven months over her Mike Vrabel scandal.

Russini resigned from The Athletic back in April and fled from her social media accounts after news broke of her scandalous affair with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

The reporter appears to think enough time has passed, and now she looks ready for a comeback.

Russini jumped to her X account on Tuesday to report on the Kirk Cousins trade between the Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders, the New York Post reported.

Right after she posted her tip on the trade, it was confirmed.

Then, in a follow-up post, Russini told social media users that she is set to debut a new show on BET US on Wednesday called The Russini Report.

But X users were not yet ready to let Russini forget her serious lack of journalistic ethics over her affair with Vrabel.

“Back like nothing happened, huh? It’s over, nobody watching the show,” one X user wrote, the Post noted.

“How about accepting accountability for ruining your credibility by sleeping with Mike Vrabel before trying to jump right back into the job,” Outkick writer Jon Root asked.

Another user quipped, “Whose weasel did u grease for this nugget?”

One user laughed about the brutal comments and wrote, “Tore an ACL running to comment section.”

An X user scolded, “You really think you’re going to come back all of a sudden like this? lol”

The posts above were joined by hundreds of satirical videos, GIFs, and memes laughing at Russini and ripping her for her past problems.

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