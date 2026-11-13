Seattle’s leftist mayor has announced her approval of legal action against a measure that would enforce separation of biological boys from biological girls in student sports activities, Outkick reported Thursday.

Mayor Katie Wilson’s city has been identified as one of America’s largest to be under socialist control.

Per the Fox article, Wilson announced “she was going to back the Seattle School Board’s unanimous vote to pursue legal action against Initiative 638 — which would enforce separation of boys and girls in K-12 sports in Washington state.”

The state’s voters passed the measure by a 13-point margin on November 3. It won in 36 of 39 counties, but the school board, after deliberating behind closed doors, voted publicly Monday to authorize potential legal action against it, the Outkick article noted, adding that the meeting had not been widely publicized.

In her statement, Wilson did not use the word “girl,” but instead emphasized protecting the “rights of transgender youth” and reiterated her commitment to helping students be “their authentic selves.”

In her statement, Wilson said:

Last night, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors voted to authorize legal action regarding Initiative 638. The Board’s decision reflects concerns shared by educators, families, community leaders, and the City of Seattle about the measure’s impact on student privacy, safety, dignity, and equitable access to educational opportunities. For nearly two decades, Washington schools and the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association have relied on policies designed to ensure all students can participate fully in school life. As those longstanding protections face new challenges, we affirm the rights of transgender youth and stand with them and their families. As mayor, I remain committed to building a Seattle where every person is welcomed, supported, and valued, and where all young people can thrive as their authentic selves. I support the Board’s decision and its commitment to creating inclusive learning environments where every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Social media users shared their thoughts on her statement, with journalist Andy Ngo writing, “Democrats in Washington state have no problem undermining democracy and civil rights when it suits their ends.”

“In other words, you do not respect the will of the people and believe girls should accept boys competing against them. Unbelievable!” another person commented.

“Firstly, nothing ‘authentic’ about lying to yourself about your sex. Secondly, girls deserve to thrive without their sports being colonised by boys. Thirdly, the people of WA voted to protect single sex sports. Why do you hate democracy?” someone else replied.

Initiative 638 is also known as the Sex Verification Requirements for Female School Sports Initiative, according to Breitbart News.

The outlet said the measure Washington’s voters voted for would “prohibit biologically male students from competing with and against female students and would require girls to submit documents from their doctor stating that they were born female.”

Biological boys competing against biological girls in sports has brought much controversy and created dangerous situations for girls.

In February, a 16-year-old female high school wrestler in Washington accused a transgender opponent of trying to shove his fingers into her vagina during an official match, Breitbart News reported.

“Kallie Keeler, 16, a sophomore wrestler at Rogers High School in Puyallup, Washington, claims that the assault occurred during a December 6 girls’ wrestling match against Emerald Ridge High School,” the outlet said.

The teenager said she was unaware her opponent was a boy living as a girl and was not told so before the match began.

Her family is seeking an injunction from the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Breitbart News article noted that after the match:

[A]nother team’s coach informed her that the opponent was male. Keeler left the team in January and her mother asked the school district for a guarantee that she would not have to face a male in wrestling without receiving a penalty. The district refused, saying that Keeler could opt out only if Keeler already knew the opponent was male — and stated that gender-identity information would be kept confidential.

In his 2021 piece for Crisis Magazine, Paul Krause explained that gender ideology is an attack on the family.

“The gender revolution is fundamentally Marxist. Whether people are consciously aware of it or not, the root of gender ideology is Marxist, and its gambit is the construction of the egalitarian society through the obliteration of the division of gender,” he wrote. “And the gender revolution is another prong in the full-throated attack on the family.”

Krause added, “Since equality, not love, is the goal of Marxism, love cannot exist in a Marxist utopia either. Yet we know that love is needed now, more than ever. Without families, however, love will wither away.”

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