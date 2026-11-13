Tennessee Running Back Daune Morris Breaks Leg in Car Accident

Tennessee running back Daune Morris has broken his leg in a car accident, the school reported on Friday.

“Tennessee running back Daune Morris was involved in a one-vehicle accident off campus early Friday morning,” the school said in a statement, according to ESPN. “He sustained non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg, and is resting comfortably. We wish Daune the best in his recovery.”

Morris will be out for an undetermined amount of time and will miss Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

The police have reportedly charged Morris with reckless driving after he wrecked his 2021 Dodge Charger at 12:38 am on Friday. Morris reportedly struck a fire hydrant and four parked cars and came to a halt upside down.

Morris was previously cited on Oct. 4 for failing to exercise due care as a driver. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the case.

The sophomore has rushed for 434 yards and has three touchdowns for the season, and is the team’s second-leading rusher. He has caught six passes for 35 yards.

The Volunteers are 7-2 and No. 8 in the playoff rankings and will still face Texas A&M, LSU and Vanderbilt.

The team’s injuries are piling up. Eight other players have already suffered injuries. Weathersby (knee); starting left guard Wendell Moe; starting safety Edrees Farooq (knee); starting tight end Ethan Davis (knee); safety Dylan Lewis (foot); wide receiver/kick returner Joakim Dodson (leg); linebacker Jaedon Harmon (knee); and cornerback Jadais Richard (upper-body).Weathersby (knee); starting left guard Wendell Moe; starting safety Edrees Farooq (knee); starting tight end Ethan Davis (knee); safety Dylan Lewis (foot); wide receiver/kick returner Joakim Dodson (leg); linebacker Jaedon Harmon (knee); and cornerback Jadais Richard (upper-body),” the Knoxville News noted.

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