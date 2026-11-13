Toronto Blue Jays Apologize for Anthony Santander’s Posts About El-Sayed: ‘We Condemn Islamophobia and All Forms of Hate’

The Toronto Blue Jays have issued an apology after star player Anthony Santander posted several anti-Muslim posts following Abdul El-Sayed’s victory in Michigan.

Santander sparked outrage this week when he posted several posts in his Instagram Stories attacking Muslims after Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the U.S. Senate following his defeat of Mike Rogers in Michigan.

“America voted for Sharia last night!” Santander said.

“Muslims are not peaceful,” he said in another post.

The Toronto Blue Jays outright denounced Santander’s post on Thursday. In an Instagram post, the team shared a statement from team CEO and president Mark Shapiro.

“The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused,” the statement said. “We will work with leaders in Muslim communities to fight against all forms of hate.”

The statement further called the posts an “opportunity to listen and learn” and said they “reaffirm our beliefs and values as an organization.”

“We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate,” it added.

The statement comes after Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins expressed disappointment over Santander’s comments.

“There really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with him making those comments. I’ve expressed that to him,” he said. “Anything exacerbating some level of anti-Islamic hate is just extremely concerning, extremely disappointing.”

The initial statement from the Blue Jays said that “Baseball is for everyone, and the Blue Jays have created an inclusive experience where all fans feel welcome at our ballpark. Individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs.”

As noted by the California Post, Santander, an All-Star in 2024 with the Orioles, “signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto before the 2025 season.”

“He played just 50 games that year before missing the entirety of the 2026 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery and later dealing with a back issue during rehab,” it added.