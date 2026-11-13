‘Unhinged Person’: Disturbing Details of Columbia Women’s Basketball Coach’s Suspension Revealed

Strange and shocking details about the suspension of Columbia women’s basketball coach Megan Griffith have emerged, revealing the alleged behavior that led to her being sanctioned by the school.

A former player who Griffith coached reportedly filed a complaint in September that alleges abusive behavior going back to 2016, when Griffith joined the program, according to the New York Post.

The complaint also includes statements from five other school athletes, all alleging that Griffith “created a culture of verbal abuse, bullying and manipulation.”

“Our firsthand experiences cite serious concerns about a culture of emotional and psychological abuse, the mistreatment of injured players, and the utter disregard for athletes’ mental health,” the complaint says, according to The Athletic.

The statements also insist that Griffith was so volatile that everyone was always “walking on eggshells” around her.

The filing adds that Griffith constantly degraded players — such as calling them “zeros in life” — that she criticized people if they spoke in Spanish, and was “emotionally manipulative.”

She has also been accused of kicking students out of the Columbia locker room or from practice with little justification, and of sometimes punishing players by making them sit in a chair facing a corner.

“It truly feels as if you are at the mercy of an unhinged person,” the complaint exclaims.

Griffith says she is cooperating fully.

“I fully respect the process of the University review and take complete responsibility for everything that happens in the program, including the times my conduct fell short,” Griffith said in a statement. “As the Head Coach and a former student-athlete at Columbia University, there is nothing more important to me than the success and well-being of my players.”

In a separate statement, the school said it is “committed to the well-being of its student-athletes and an inclusive and supportive environment for Women’s Basketball and all of our athletic programs.”

Griffith is 174-100 since she signed on with Columbia in 2016 and is the school’s most winning coach. She was suspended for three games, during which associate head coach Tyler Cordell served as head coach.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston