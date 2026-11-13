Washington Sells Naming Rights to Husky Stadium for $70M in Latest College Trend

For the most part, college sports fans have been spared from having the stadiums where their teams play renamed with cold, impersonal corporate titles.

Well, that’s starting to change.

The University of Washington has entered into a deal with Columbia Bank to rename its famed Husky Stadium Columbia Bank Stadium. The deal is reported to be worth $70 million over the next ten years, beginning in 2027, making it the largest sports naming-rights deal in collegiate history.

The arrangement is still pending approval from the Board of Regents but is expected to pass.

“This is the kind of partnership great public universities should be building,” UW President Robert J. Jones said. “It brings together two institutions with deep roots in Washington and creates opportunities that extend well beyond Athletics. Columbia Bank Stadium will be the most visible expression of the relationship, but the larger opportunity is to develop meaningful collaborations that benefit our students, student-athletes, alumni, and communities throughout the state while responsibly growing the resources that support our mission.”

The Huskies aren’t only renaming their football stadium.

The university has also entered into a deal with Alaska Airlines to rename its basketball stadium, Alaska Airlines Arena. That deal is reportedly worth $30 million, bringing Washington’s financial haul from the two deals to $100 million.

“This is a historic long-term partnership for Washington Athletics and the University of Washington,” said Pat Chun, Director of Athletics at the University of Washington. “Columbia Bank Stadium will be the most visible expression of the relationship, but the greater opportunity is what we can build together for our student-athletes, students and communities across Washington. At a time of extraordinary change in college athletics, partnerships like this help us create sustainable resources, expand opportunities, and continue investing in the people and programs that make Washington special.”

The stadium, soon-to-be formerly known as Husky Stadium, began as University of Washington Stadium in 1920. Half a century later, in 1970, it was renamed Husky Stadium.

With the huge financial gain from the two hauls, other schools will likely pursue similar naming rights deals.