WATCH: Jameis Winston Tries to Draw Commanders Offside by Singing ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’

Jameis Winston didn’t spend much time on the field Thursday night, but he arguably stole the show.

Winston, now used by the Giants exclusively in short-yardage situations, entered the game for a critical third-and-1 late in the fourth quarter. However, because the Giants had no intention of running a play, Winston was tasked with drawing the Commanders offside. In this pursuit, the longtime NFL vet sang Who Let the Dogs Out as part of his snap cadence.

Of course, the Commanders, who were not duped into jumping offsides and came back to win the game, had some fun with Winston’s choice of cadence.

X users also had great fun with Winston’s antics.

“If they wouldve snapped it right after the first bark and got the first, it wouldve been such a legendary play no one wouldve ever forgotten,” one user wrote.

“Never laughed this hard during a football game,” wrote another.

“Jameis Winston is a national treasure,” another observed.

That was the end of the fun and games for the Giants, however; two drives later, Commanders quarterback Jameis Winston completed a 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs to make it 23-21, and Washington held on to win, 24-21.