Fans Blast Lane Kiffin for Blaming the ‘Roster’ After Loss to Texas

Lane Kiffin was paid $91 million to lead the LSU Tigers to the College Football Playoff (CFP) and to restore the prominence among college football’s elite that it once held.

But that isn’t happening.

The Bayou Bengals failed to score on their final four drives against Texas and allowed a – for the most part -wretched Longhorns offense to claw its way back and snatch a victory from the jaws of defeat, 22-21.

The loss is Kiffin’s fourth on the year, and despite a CFP Selection Committee that seemingly spares no effort elevating SEC teams, it all but guarantees the Tigers will not make the CFP this year.

After the game, Kiffin had an opportunity to take the high road, own the failure, and talk about why things will be better in the future. He did the last thing, but utterly failed on the first two.

“We’ll have better rosters, and that’s no poor reflection upon these players. We just will,” Kiffin said, via On3. “We will have been here. We’ll have built depth. We will. We won’t have senior days with two scholarship players.”

It appears that Lane Kiffin went to the Ricky Bobby School of Etiquette, where “with all due respect,” or, in this case, “no poor reflection,” gives you carte blanche to be as disrespectful or reflect as poorly as you want.

One group of people who will be highly disheartened to hear Kiffin speak about his roster this way is the dozens of boosters and alumni who gave Kiffin $40-$50 million of their hard-earned money to build this year’s roster. Not to mention the $91 million the school and its supporters coughed up for Kiffin, who was supposedly the right man for the job.

X users were quick to take Kiffin to task for throwing his players under the bus following the loss.

“The Louisiana Purchase was cheaper than your roster bud,” one user wrote.

“And just like that the players go under the bus. Season one and Lane is prime Kiffining,” wrote another.

“He didn’t inherit the QB. That was his pick,” observed another.

Kiffin indeed chose every transfer player on the roster and had total control over how it was built. Moreover, the large number of resources at LSU was the main reason he left Ole Miss.

If the roster isn’t good enough, as he is clearly saying, then it is a bad roster of his own making. Nor should this talk of only being at LSU for one year be allowed to slide. Bob Chesney has only been at UCLA for one year, and he has them 9-0 and ranked fourth in the country.

In any event, it’s a good thing that Kiffin has access to a lot of money. After the way he threw his players under the bus, he’s not going to be winning over recruits with his charm and personality.