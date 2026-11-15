WATCH: Aidan Hutchinson Sacks Drake Maye on Apparent Illegal Hit, Then Injures Himself Celebrating

In a play that turned into an emotional roller coaster for Detroit and New England fans on Sunday, Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson sacked Patriots QB Drake Maye with an illegal hip-drop tackle. Then, after jumping in the air to celebrate, Hutchinson immediately crumpled to the ground, clutching his knee.

Maye has been ruled out of returning to the game with an ankle injury. Hutchinson is listed as questionable.

No penalty flag was thrown on the play for a hip-drop tackle.

Maye rose to his feet and walked off the field. Hutchinson lay for an extended period of time before leaving with a pained expression on his face.

The Lions have noy updated Hutchinson’s status.