WATCH: Cowboys, 49ers Fans Brawl in Stadium Bar

Those watching on television could be forgiven for thinking that the 49ers were playing a home game on Sunday. In fact, they were on the road, facing the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

But shots of the crowd showed a sea of red as 9ers fans seemed to take over the stadium.

That influx of opposing fans brought animosity from the hometown faithful, and several brawls ensued.

One fight saw rival fans get into a slugfest at Texas Live, a large entertainment complex outside AT&T Stadium.

Another brawl saw fans duking it out on the concourse.

The videos mark the second time in the last two weeks that 49ers fans have brawled with their team’s foes. Raiders and 49ers fans engaged in more than a dozen violent fights at SoFi Stadium in Santa Clara, California, including one that left several men knocked unconscious in a stadium parking lot.

The 49ers issued a statement reminding fans of their “zero tolerance” policy for violence at their games. Presumably, the Cowboys also have a zero-tolerance policy for fan fights.

Yet, despite that, there are far more than zero videos online of 49ers fans brawling with fans of other teams and even among themselves.

The 49ers defeated the Cowboys, 46-40.