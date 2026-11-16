The football programs of the Universities of North Carolina and Louisville have been hit with player suspensions and team fines after last weekend’s postgame brawl.

The Tarheels and the Cardinals erupted in team-wide brawls on Saturday after Louisville’s 16-14 win over UNC. Now Louisville’s Stanquan Clark and North Carolina’s Greg Smith III have been benched for the first half of their upcoming games.

The ACC said in a statement that Clark and Smith “violated the ACC Sportsmanship Policy.”

UNC player Smith will miss the first half of Saturday’s game against Virginia while the Tarheels’ Clark will miss the first half vs. Pittsburgh next Saturday.]

Both teams were also fined for the postgame fight.

UNC coach Bill Belichick told the media that he 100 percent supports the AC’s actions, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

The fights broke out at the end of the game with 14 seconds still on the clock following Louisville’s final kneel-down. But before the refs could call the game, players from both teams began shoving and throwing punches.

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The video seemed to show Smith getting into it with Louisville’s Naeer Jackson just before the fight became general, and it isn’t clear where Clark was during the melee. But it is unclear why the ACC punished Clark and Smith in particular.

According to CBS Sports, UNC defensive tackle Xavier Lewis and Louisville offensive lineman Johnnie Brown III instigated the brawl, but neither will face any punishment.

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