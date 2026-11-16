WATCH: Iowa State Women’s Hoops Coach Suspended for ‘Inappropriate Contact’ with a Player

Bill Fennelly, head coach of Iowa State’s women’s basketball team, has been suspended for inappropriate contact with a player, the Associated Press reported.

The incident occurred during the Lady Cyclones’ game against UIC, when the 69-year-old Fennelly nudged sophomore guard Sienna Harvey during a heated exchange in a timeout.

Fennelly’s suspension is for one game.

“We cannot tolerate inappropriate contact between a coach or staff member and a student-athlete in practice or in competition, whether intentional or not,” said ISU Athletic Director Jared Benko in a statement. “We have high expectations of all of our coaches, staff, and student-athletes, and we will not shy away from holding accountable those who fail to meet those expectations. I have met with Coach Fennelly, and he has apologized to the student-athlete involved and regrets his actions.”

The coach issued a statement apologizing for his actions.

“I want to apologize to the student-athlete and her family, her teammates, and all of Cyclone Nation for allowing my emotions to get the best of me during our game,” he said. “I fully recognize that there are no situations where it is appropriate to make contact with a student-athlete in that way. I accept responsibility and will serve the suspension, and I will do better moving forward.”

Fennelly will serve the suspension during Wednesday’s game against Northern Iowa.