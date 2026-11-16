Count rapper Post Malone among the many fans upset over the Dallas Cowboys in the wake of Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The “Sunflower” singer couldn’t take it any more on Sunday and took to his social media to rip the Cowboys in an Instagram post.

The rapper wrote a caption despairing that, “600 yards allowed is out of control. With the amount of studs we have on this team, there is no reason to keep losin EVERY FUCKIN SUNDAY. I love you Boys to death. But we gotta fix this shit. Don’t give up fellas.”

Wearing his Cowboys jersey and ball cap, he went even farther in the video he attached to the post.

“I’m absolutely fucking furious right now. I’m shaking… There’s no fucking reason why we have THE best team in the fucking league, and we don’t win fucking football games. I don’t understand,” Malone said in the video.

“600 fucking yards. My number four [Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott] threw five fucking touchdown passes today. And we don’t win fucking football games. We’re better than the rest of the league!”

“Something has got to change over in Dallas, and I don’t know what it is. love my ‘Boys more than life itself, but holy fucking shit. Something needs to change. But at least our division fucking sucks,” he continued.

“I love you boys; don’t give up. But something has got to fucking change,” he concluded.

Dallas is currently sitting at a dismal 4-6 record.

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