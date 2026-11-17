Dan Campbell, head coach for the Detroit Lions, said that he will not ban player celebrations even after star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending knee injury while celebrating.

Hutchinson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee this past Sunday while celebrating a first-quarter sack against the New England Patriots by leaping into the air and falling straight to the ground. Though the Detroit Lions won the game, Hutchinson was later deemed out for the season.

Speaking the Detroit radio station 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday, Campbell called the injury “gut punch” that will not deter him from allowing players to celebrate.

“What a gut punch, just because … he’s such a phenomenal player,” Campbell said. “This guy’s an impact player, but more importantly, he’s an unbelievable teammate and he’s one of our captains.

“It stinks, man. It hits you, and I hate it for him because he was on a heater. What a hell of a year he was having,” he added.

When asked if he would ban celebrations, Hutchinson said that would be treating the players like 8-year-olds.

“No, I don’t believe that,” he said. “I think what happened speaks for itself. We’re not talking to 8-year-olds here.”

Campbell recalled a story of how he once even tore one of his biceps while celebrating in his youth.

“So if you say, ‘Hey, don’t pump your arm next time, make sure you stay stoic’ — this game is built off of emotion,” he said. “And if you have to contain yourself after a play is made — I’m not talking about in the moment, in the game, because you’ve got to keep your head — then you’re really becoming something you’re not.”

“I hate it, I know he hates it,” Campbell added. “But I mean, the number of moves that I’ve seen Hutch make — the number of plyometrics, explosive movements, the spins, the one-leg lateral movements, lateral balances — I’m just like, it was one of those things.

“I hate it. I think we all understand what it is, and let’s be smart. But no, I’m not going to say, ‘Nobody celebrates anymore,'” he concluded.