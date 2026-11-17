Dyquavion “Jah” Short, former college basketball star for the University of New Orleans, was sentenced to one day in jail and two years of supervised release due to his roll in the famous point-shaving case.

The sweeping probe into the point-shaving case involved over 39 players across 17 NCAA basketball teams, which alleged that they “altered their play to enable a network of sports bettors to place bets and profit off their performances,” per ESPN. Short is the first to be sentenced at age 21.

In a pre-sentencing memo, prosecutors wrote that Short admitted his involvement in the scheme in a September 2025 interview with FBI agents, acknowledging that he deliberately underperformed in at least three New Orleans basketball games in late 2024 and early 2025, when he was 19 years old. By “going through the motions,” as he put it to the FBI, prosecutors found that the then-sophomore guard helped a group of fixers make approximately $33,741 on their bets. Short told the FBI that he subsequently received monetary kickbacks from the fixers, which he said he collected from “an unknown white male with a hood and ski mask.”

Short agreed to plea deal with federal prosecutors in August to accept one felony count of aiding and abetting bribery in sporting contests. The second charge on conspiracy to commit wire fraud was dropped. He has also been banned from the NCAA.

“You will see a place that you don’t want to return to,” U.S. District Judge Nitza Quiñones Alejandro told Short upon his sentencing.

“I take full accountability for what I’ve done,” he said in a prepared statement during the hearing.

“Tuesday’s sentencing offered the first glimpse at how Quiñones Alejandro plans to mete out punishment in the sprawling sports betting case — specifically, whether she will take a more lenient approach to players involved in the scheme, relative to the fixers,” added ESPN.

Short’s attorney, Leigh Skipper, told ESPN that the former basketball player “hopes to put this horrible lapse in judgment and resulting consequences of losing his basketball scholarship behind him.”

“As reflected in the sentence, he is grateful the Court recognized in totality the person he is,” Skipper added.