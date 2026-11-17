A lung infection claimed the life of 64-year-old NBC Sports broadcasting legend Dan Hicks last week, according to a report from the California Post.

According to Hicks’ death certificate, which was reviewed by the Post, his official cause of death was listed as multifocal pneumonia.

Hicks’ sudden and unexpected passing occurred on the afternoon of November 11 at a Greenwich, Connecticut, hospital.

“He had also been dealing with a pulmonary edema (fluid buildup in the lungs) that was preceded by an upper respiratory infection as well as autoimmune hemolytic anemia, according to the document,” the Post reports.

News of Hicks’ death was announced by his wife, longtime ESPN host Hannah Storm, on November 12.

“He was a devoted husband of over 30 years, loving father to our three daughters, and cherished friend to so many,” Storm said. “His loss is immeasurable.”

While Hicks was best known for his golf coverage, he also made his mark covering the Olympics and the NBA, and calling Notre Dame football games.

Hicks had been scheduled to handle play-by-play duties for Notre Dame’s November 14 matchup against Boston College. Jason Benetti, who filled in for Hicks, delivered a touching tribute.

“Our colleague of 35 years, Dan Hicks, passed away on Wednesday,” Benetti said during the game. “And I wish I wasn’t here right now … I wish Dan was here right now, and I know everybody does.”

Beginning his career at local Arizona news stations in 1984, Hicks joined NBC in 1992.

“Dan Hicks was an extraordinary colleague, friend and person,” NBC Sports wrote in a statement after announcing his death. “In his 34 years at NBC Sports, he was an exceptional storyteller and caller of games and events who elevated some of the biggest moments in sports history.

“From Olympic swimming and skiing to Notre Dame football, numerous other high profile events and especially as the signature voice of our golf coverage for the last 26 years, Dan’s blend of knowledge, style, enthusiasm and humor informed and entertained fans for decades. But far beyond his on-air excellence, Dan was a better person who welcomed teammates with a smile, a joke, or a word of encouragement, sometimes all three in the same sentence. Our heartfelt condolences and love to his wife Hannah and his daughters Hannah, Ellery, and Riley.”