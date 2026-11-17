The man who former New York Jets coach Rex Ryan reportedly ran into earlier this month in Nashville is heard dissing the coach and the size of his vehicle — and manhood — in a recently released 911 recording.

The former head coach was arrested on November 11 in connection with the incident that took place on November 5. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Ryan turned himself in over “six outstanding misdemeanor warrants” for allegedly “striking two pedestrians with his pickup truck.”

Now, TMZ has released the 911 audio featuring the supposed victim calling police to report his injuries.

“My wife and I both got ran over by some asshole,” the voice of a man says on the recording featuring attorney Michal Holland, the reported victim in the case.



The recording then goes on with Holland ripping Ryan and his vehicle, calling the truck a “big red pickup with oversized wheels that said ‘small penis.'”

Holland then demands that the police track him down and arrest him, and alleged that Ryan was in no condition to be driving.

Police alleged that Ryan drove so close to pedestrians that he ran over their feet, but then drove off and did not stop to either see if they were alright or offer his insurance information.

The victims also said that if they were just standing inches closer to the street, Ryan would have run them down and caused serious injuries.

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