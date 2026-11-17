Golf legend Tiger Woods is reportedly ready to jump back in the saddle and is set to compete for the first time since 2024.

Woods has confirmed he will tee off in December for the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, according to TMZ Sports.

Those invited to the tournament must be among the top 50 golfers in the world. The troubled 50-year-old golfer, who has been wracked with injuries over the years, will be joined by pros Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler.

The last time Woods competed professionally was at the 2024 British Open at Royal Troon, though he ended up missing the cut. That same year, Woods also played the 36-hole PNC Championship with his son, where rules allowed him to ride in a golf cart.

The following year, Woods ruptured his Achilles tendon and sat out the entire year.

But even as he began working on his game for a return to the links this March, he was arrested and jailed on a DUI charge.

Woods was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusing to submit to a urine test, following a rollover accident in Florida on March 27.

Police also found hydrocodone pills in Woods’ pants pocket.

The golf great entered a plea of not guilty to the misdemeanor DUI charges and then went into rehab.

He later changed his plea to no contest with a plea agreement that resulted in a 5-year suspension of his driver’s license, but no jail time.

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