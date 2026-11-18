Racing NSW said Tuesday it is investigating how the body of Melbourne Cup runner, So You Are, ended up in a dumpster at a Sydney waste facility, after a construction worker filmed the remains and posted the footage to social media.

The five-year-old gelding was euthanized Monday at an equine hospital after a severe bout of colic, 13 days after finishing eighth in Australia’s most prestigious thoroughbred race. The Sydney Morning Herald first reported the stewards’ inquiry.

“They tipped a horse in the f**king bin at the tip,” Gregg Jowett said in a clip filmed at the Lucas Heights landfill in southern Sydney. The construction worker said he was disgusted, adding that “the horse had been tranquilized, and the guys here are acting like that’s normal.”

Trainer Bjorn Baker announced the death Monday, then issued a further statement Tuesday once the video spread.

“I am deeply distressed by the handling of So You Are’s remains,” Baker wrote, saying the gelding “deserved to be treated with dignity and respect after his death.” He expects a full explanation, and said his thoughts remain with the Ramsey family, the owners.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bjorn Baker | Group One Racehorse Trainer (@bjornbakerracing)

REC Equine Specialists confirmed Tuesday that the animal in the footage was So You Are. Managing partner Dr. Jonathan Lumsden said the gelding was euthanized under anesthesia, then “collected by our contracted service provider and taken to a licensed landfill.”

“What happened was unacceptable and disrespectful to So You Are,” Lumsden said in a statement to news.com.au. The hospital chose the provider and has stopped using it, he said.

Racing NSW said the body was awaiting burial when the video was recorded, and that the burial “should have occurred in a timely and respectful manner.” The regulator will act if wrongdoing is found, it said.

Industry guidelines under review name a licensed landfill as the preferred destination for euthanized horses because of the chemicals involved, the regulator said. Interim chief executive Graeme Hinton is drafting new standards for handling animals after death, due at the end of the month.

Cleanaway, which operates the site, said the carcass arrived in a small tipper truck, which is barred from the tipping face for safety reasons, so the body was moved into a skip in a permitted area.

Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst called the images heartbreaking and argued the industry needs more accountability.

So You Are won four races during the spring carnival, including three Group 3 events at Rosehill, Randwick, and Bendigo. He finished eighth at Flemington on Nov. 3 under jockey Rachel King, in a Melbourne Cup won by Point Of Law.

Commenters responding to the footage demanded criminal charges and contrasted the gelding’s Melbourne Cup run with where his body turned up two weeks later.