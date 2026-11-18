When people tell you who they are, you should believe them. On Tuesday night, the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee told you they were hopelessly biased in favor of the SEC in general and Alabama in particular, and you should believe them.

The acid test for the committee’s integrity in Week Three was this: How would they handle Alabama?

In the Week 2 rankings, the committee dropped Indiana 5 spots despite the Hoosiers having a bye week, mostly because all the conference opponents they had beaten lost.

Heading into the third week of the rankings, Alabama was in a similar position because all of their vanquished conference opponents also lost.

Would the committee treat Alabama the same? Would they apply the rules equally across conferences and teams?

The answer: absolutely not.

Listen to CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek explain why the committee treated Indiana and Alabama completely differently.

“This week Alabama faced a similar circumstance where 5 of their SEC opponents all lost, but it didn’t have the same impact on their SOS that it had on Indiana’s SOS. Actually, very minimal on Alabama,” Yurachek said.

He continued, “Alabama went on the road, didn’t play their best — especially on their offensive side of the ball — but found a way to win, 21-6, at Vanderbilt. We’ve seen throughout this college football season after a big win like Alabama had at LSU, a team letdown and lose those games. Credit to Alabama not playing their best in Nashville on Saturday but finding a way to win. “Alabama is still top five in record strength, top five in schedule strength, top five in relative offense. And they’ve won their six SEC games by an average of 22.5 points. Only Georgia is better at 23.”

What Yurachek says is literally no different than saying the rules don’t apply to the SEC.

And it reveals two things: First, obviously, the committee isn’t applying its grading criteria logically and equally. They clearly treated Alabama differently than they treated Indiana. It’s there for all to see, and no amount of spin from Yurachek will blind people to that fact.

Second, as Josh Pate pointed out on his podcast, the committee seems to be treating Alabama differently than Indiana because they believe Bama is better. How else could you justify dropping the Hoosiers five spots for the same thing that happened to Alabama and dropping Alabama not at all?

And that’s fine; the committee has every right to think Bama is better if they want to, but that is emphatically not their job as voters.

Their job is to look at the grading criteria and apply it to the teams based on their resumes. And they failed utterly to do that here with Alabama. If we’re going to have committee voters go rogue and decide rankings based on a completely subjective view of who they think would win head-to-head, then we don’t have a merit-based rankings system, and the whole thing needs to be blown up.

This must be how they’re looking at it, because how else could you justify having Tennessee, a team that beat Alabama decisively, ranked ninth and the Tide ranked third? When they both have the same record?

It can only be that enough voters on that committee think the November 14 beatdown the Vols handed Alabama was somehow a fluke, and that Alabama is the better team.

The committee will argue it’s all about strength of schedule, and that favors the SEC. But how great is the SEC? There are seven four-loss teams in the SEC and four six-loss teams.

Is that greatness? To the degree that it would prevent Bama from moving down at all, despite having only two ranked wins and beating every team they played?

Yes, Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia are good, but is the conference good?

It’s not like all four of these SEC teams are just losing to Texas and Alabama. South Carolina got routed by a 3-6 Arkansas team, and Kentucky got beaten by an unranked Florida squad. Clearly, these are not all losses to the elite of the conference.

In any event, we have three weeks until these rankings are finalized. We can only hope that the committee smartens up by then.

However, based on the apparent “logic” they are using, there’s no real reason to believe they will.