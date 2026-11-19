ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcaster Troy Aikman appears to have declared open war on his partner Joe Buck.

The feud has been simmering for months, especially since Buck quietly renegotiated a new contract with the network without partner Aikman’s knowledge. And on Thursday, Aikman launched yet another salvo, the New York Post reported.

In an appearance on 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas–Fort Worth, Aikman took a jab at Buck, saying Buck “always wanted a one-man booth” and wants to work without Aikman.

The comment came after radio host George Dunham’s partner, Craig Miller, was out sick during the show. Dunham then joked that he is “flying solo.”

“Well, I know Joe’s always wanted a one-man booth; I’m wondering if you’ve always wanted a one-man radio show?” Aikman responded.

Aikman and Buck have been at odds since early October after Buck got his big raise and new contract, even as ESPN bosses have refused to meet with Aikman to renegotiate his own contract. Aikman even openly hinted that he may be expecting to leave ESPN at the end of the football season.

“I don’t know if it’s hard to figure out kind of what happened. I’ll broadcast through this season, and I’ll be a free agent at the end of the year and kind of see what happens. I’m looking forward to whatever the rest of this season does hold and the Super Bowl and all that and where my next landing spot may be,” he said.

After that comment, more details came out, with one report claiming Buck was incensed that Aikman refused to talk to him.

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