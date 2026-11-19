ESPN suffered an incredible loss in paid television subscribers, dropping from 61 million to 54 million in one year.

Disney, the parent company of ESPN, released the staggering subscriber numbers in its annual report to the SEC on Tuesday, which showed that “networks’ linear reach has fallen to nearly half the peak level of 100 million it hit in 2011,” per Deadline.

In one year, the subscriber count dropped from 61 million to 54 million, continuing an ongoing downward trend in the age of cord-cutting.

“The annual report said 54 million was not just the level of penetration for ESPN, but for ‘each of our significant domestic branded channels,'” noted Deadline. “It went on to mention ABC, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX and National Geographic. The company’s eight owned local broadcast stations reach about 20% of U.S. television households, according to the report.”

People on social media responded to the downturn in ESPN subscribers.

As noted by The Spun, the upcoming New Year could still be a great one for ESPN due to the network’s hosting of the Super Bowl for the first time.

“Super Bowl 61 will be live from SoFi Stadium in Southern California, airing on ESPN for the first time, with all eyes on Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the broadcasting booth,” it noted. It’ll be interesting to see if ESPN’s Super Bowl 61 coverage results in more TV subscribers.”

The heavy dip in subscribers comes after Nicole Noren, an award-winning, longtime ESPN producer who handled lucrative projects, said she left the network out of conscience when it partnered with a sports gambling app. In October, Noren explained her decision to leave the network in a lengthy interview with Columbia Journalism Review, saying it shocked her, especially after Disney CEO Bob Iger told investors the company would stay clear of the gambling business.