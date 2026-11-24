An MMA fighter known as “Frank the Tank” has been accused of beating an American tourist to death in a hotel lobby in Thailand.

The incident occurred Sunday morning at Time Place Hotel in Bangkok, when 46-year-old Kalif Edward Harper of Michigan argued with the receptionist about a noise complaint. Harper reportedly became irate and even threatened to cut the receptionist’s throat if she did not meet his demands. It was then that 39-year-old Frank Eric Marques, an Italian Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and former MMA fighter known as “Frank the Tank,” walked by when the situation escalated out of control. Per the California Post:

As Marques got onto the elevator, Harper continued to verbally provoke him before the 5’8″, 140-pound featherweight peeked out of the doors to ask, “You talking to me?” the footage showed. When the much larger American suggested they “step outside,” Marques attempted to defuse the situation by getting back into the elevator, but Harper then forced the closing doors back open and pulled him into the lobby and put him in a chokehold, video showed. As the two grappled in front of the horrified receptionist, the trained fighter quickly overpowered Harper and pinned him to the floor, causing his body to go limp.

Marques has maintained that he acted in self-defense. The receptionist appeared to back up that claim when she told reporters that Harper escalated the situation entirely.

“I told him that if he thought it was too loud, he could move to the fifth floor. We hadn’t even finished talking when the Italian man walked in,” said the receptionist. “The Italian walked past calmly without touching or brushing against the American.”

“The American followed him into the lift area. They started exchanging words, but I couldn’t understand exactly what they were saying because they were speaking English,” she continued. “As the lift doors were closing, the American forced them open so violently that they broke. Then they started fighting.”

The receptionist described Marques as a regular guest who had never done anything untoward before.

“The American had threatened me once before, saying that if it were still noisy upstairs, he would cut my throat,” she said.

Prosecutors, however, will be moving forward with a murder charge against Marques due to his training as an MMA fighter.

“The suspect has fighting skills and is believed to be involved in MMA. He appears to be an experienced fighter,” Police Captain Sirichai Kaewprasit told Asia Pacific Press.