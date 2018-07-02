University of Missouri Continues to Face Budget, Enrollment Crisis After Protests

The University of Missouri is still facing enrollment and budgetary problems, including a $49 million budget shortfall, as a result of the 2015 social justice protests that caught national media attention.

Many people remember the high-pitched yell of former University of Missouri professor Melissa Click. Click found herself at the center of weeks of unrest at the University of Missouri in 2015 and 2016. Click rose to infamy after a video of her calling for a student photojournalist to be physically removed from campus simply because he was documenting the protests.

The protests involved accusations by students that the administration had mishandled several alleged racial issues on campus. One such incident, which involved reports that the Ku Klux Klan was on campus, was proven to be a hoax.

Breitbart News reported in April 2017 that the major Missouri institution would close a total of seven residential buildings. “Historically every year between now and August, various situations occur that result in position openings, e.g. normal attrition and voluntary staff choices, as well as unplanned academic or personal challenges,” the university said in a statement. “If necessary, we will offer alternative employment opportunities at comparable compensation to the remaining staff.”

Several years later, the university is still facing a crisis. According to new reports, the University of Missouri is currently facing a $49 million budget shortfall. Additionally, the university has laid off 30 employees and eliminated 155 vacant positions.

Missouri State Senator Tom Hurst directly attributes the university’s budgetary and enrollment issues to the 2015 protests. “Couple of years ago, whenever all the protests were taking place on the campus, many students decided they did not want that atmosphere and attended different universities, Hurst said. “From what I’ve seen we did not lose those students to other states, they just went to other universities within the state.”

“Given that it seems like MU does not need the funding, but some of the other universities in the State could use a little extra help because they did the right thing,” Hurst finished.