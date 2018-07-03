Report: Best Buy Stops Selling CDs in Stores

Best Buy has finally stopped selling CDs in its stores due to their declining popularity in the digital age.

The company stopped selling CDs on Sunday, however, Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl records due to their rising popularity — with record sales at a “27-year-high.”

The announcement that Best Buy would stop selling CDs was made in February.

In 2016, it was reported that music sales were “down a sharp 13.6 percent to 100.3 million between January and June,” with “CD sales falling most significantly with just 50 million units sold.”

Best Buy continues to sell CDs on their website.