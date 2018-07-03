WSJ: Google Lets App Developers Read Your Gmail

In a recently published article, the Wall Street Journal outlined how Google still allows developers to scan the Gmail accounts of its users — including having employees read unredacted emails — despite promises to stop this practice.

The article titled “Tech’s ‘Dirty Secret’: The App Developers Sifting Through Your Gmail” outlines a promise from Google over a year ago in which the Silicon Valley giant claimed that users could “remain confident that Google will keep privacy and security paramount,” and that Google’s computers would no longer scan their Gmail inbox.

But while Google may have stopped scanning user inboxes, other developers have not. The Wall Street Journal writes:

But the internet giant continues to let hundreds of outside software developers scan the inboxes of millions of Gmail users who signed up for email-based services offering shopping price comparisons, automated travel-itinerary planners or other tools. Google does little to police those developers, who train their computers—and, in some cases, employees—to read their users’ emails, a Wall Street Journal examination has found.

The Journal outlined how one company, Return Path Inc., even allowed employees to analyze user emails rather than automating the process via software: