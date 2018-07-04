Seth Rogen Accuses Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of Protecting ‘White Supremacists’

Hollywood actor Seth Rogen has accused Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey of protecting “white supremacists” using the social media platform.

Seth Rogen, the actor known for his roles in films such as Knocked Up and The Interview, took to Twitter recently to accuse the CEO of the social media platform, Jack Dorsey, of failing to crack down on users Rogen considers white supremacists using the website, and verifying some of them with a blue Twitter checkmark – which has transitioned from a way to denote that an account is authentic into a badge of approval from Twitter staff. Twitter has slowed down their verification process massively, verifying very few new accounts over the past year.

In a tweet, Rogen claimed to have been direct messaging with Jack Dorsey over the past 8 months. Rogen decided after messaging with Dorsey for some time about the need to crack down on white supremacists that Dorsey was failing to do so as “the dude simply does not seem to give a fuck.”

I’ve been DMing with @jack about his bizarre need to verify white supremacists on his platform for the last 8 months or so, and after all the exchanges, I’ve reached a conclusion: the dude simply does not seem to give a fuck. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 3, 2018

Many leftists replied to Rogen’s tweet including outspoken feminist Zoe Quinn and “diversity consultant” Mikki Kendall. Replying to Rogan’s tweet, Kendall claimed that Jack Dorsey doesn’t care about the issues raised by Rogen but that Twitter staff members do care.

He doesn't. I have talked to his staff, worked with them & they care. He doesn't. He has some bizarre idea that this platform isn't supposed to consider the harm it can enable. But only in one direction. — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 3, 2018

Far-left feminist Zoe Quinn also claimed to have spoken to “higher ups” at Twitter, saying that they are “just as bad” as Dorsey. Quinn derided these “higher ups” at Twitter for telling her that they “like to let the community decide” what is acceptable on the platform.

Tried for years with them, the rest of the higher ups are just as bad. “We like to let the community decide”. It was funny that before trump one of the other excuses they were giving to not do their jobs was “what if the president blocked someone? Isnt that a free speech issue?” — andröid wk (@UnburntWitch) July 3, 2018

Seth Rogen has been a vocal critic of Presiden Trump and conservatives in general for some time now. Rogen famously compared the film American Sniper — based on the life of American war hero Chris Kyle — to “the movie that’s showing in the third act of Inglorious Basterds.” The movie watched by characters during the third act of Inglorious Basterds is a Nazi propaganda film.

American Sniper kind of reminds me of the movie that's showing in the third act of Inglorious Basterds. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 18, 2015

At the time, Twitter users took issue with Rogen’s tweet:

@Sethrogen Insulting my dead hero friend isn't going to win you any more fans. -Brandon Webb — Brandon Webb (@BrandonTWebb) January 20, 2015

In October of 2017, Rogen told Donald Trump Jr. that his father, President Trump, was a “sexual predator” in a private DM that he then tweeted a screenshot of:

Sliding in to @DonaldJTrumpJr DMs to remind him his father is a sexual predator like: pic.twitter.com/a1vW3A4YCk — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 12, 2017