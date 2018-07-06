Elon Musk Continues to Sleep Under Desk at Tesla – Despite Fans Buying Him a Couch

Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly has continued to sleep under his desk at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California, despite fans buying him a fold-out couch via a crowdfunding drive.

Tesla recently claimed that they had their “most productive quarter” ever, producing 5,000 Model 3 cars in the last week of the quarter by creating a makeshift assembly line in a tent outside their California factory and allegedly failing to perform brake tests on a number of their vehicles.

Earlier this year, Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that he had been sleeping under a desk in a conference room during “production hell” to reach the company’s production goals. When popular YouTuber and Tesla fan Ben Sullins heard this, he came up with an idea to grab Musk’s attention — a crowdfunded pull-out couch for Musk to keep in his office.

“The idea was that he should have a decent place to sleep when he’s pulling all-nighters,” Sullins told CNBC. In less than a week, Sullins idea had raised over $9,000 from fans. When Musk caught wind of the campaign, he matched donations bringing the final amount to $18,000 which was donated to charity.

Musk tweeted his appreciation of the couch to Sullins after it was delivered:

Wow, thanks for the couch! I will match the donation from my foundation. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2018

However, despite the effort that Sullins and fans went to, Musk is still reportedly sleeping under a desk with a single pillow. The Wall Street Journal said in a recent report:

Dressed in the same black Tesla Inc. T-shirt that he wore when he entered his car factory three days earlier, Elon Musk sat beneath fluorescent lights in a cluster of desks near the body shop. On a chair next to him was a white caseless pillow that he used while sleeping on the floor under his desk. The billionaire CEO and chairman of the electric-car maker wasn’t far from two general assembly lines making the Model 3 sedan, surrounded by the sound of banging metal.

Critics are calling this another Elon Musk publicity stunt, which based on the Wall Street Journal’s coverage may have been successful.