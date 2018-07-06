Three YouTube Stars Die After Falling over Waterfall

Three YouTube vloggers were killed after they fell over a waterfall in British Columbia, Canada.

Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper, who were all stars of the YouTube travel vlog channel “High on Life,” were “swimming with a group of friends at the top of Shannon Falls in British Columbia on Tuesday,” before they fell nearly 100 feet over the waterfall, according to Business Insider.

“On July 3rd 2018, we lost three very dear friends of ours: Ryker Gamble, Alexey Lyakh, and Megan Scraper. There are truly no words which can be said to ease the pain and the devastation that we are all going through right now,” declared High on Life in a video following the incident. “They were three of the warmest, kindest, most driven and outgoing people you could ever meet, and the world has lost a great deal of light with their passing.”

“They lived every single day to its fullest, they stood for positivity, courage, and living the best life that you can, and they shared and taught their values to millions of people worldwide,” the video continued. “As tragic as their loss is, their message lives on through us all, and it is now our responsibility to keep that message going. ”

A GoFundMe fundraiser was also set up for the families of the victims.