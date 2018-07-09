Report: Harvard, Yale Defy Federal Guidelines, Will Continue Racial Discrimination in Admissions

New reports suggest that Harvard and Yale are ignoring Federal guidelines against the use of race in university admissions.

A report from Fox News claims that some Ivy League universities are doubling down on their affirmative action policies after receiving a “Dear Colleague” letter from Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that requested they stop using race in university admissions. The continued use of race in university admissions practices put their federal funding at risk.

“It’s racial discrimination and it’s a quota. The quota today is against Asians, much like the quota back in the 1920s and 30s was against Jews,” Edward Blum, president of Students for Fair Admissions, said in a Fox News interview with Tucker Carlson. “You cannot remedy past discrimination with new discrimination, and that’s what colleges are doing.”

Both Harvard and Yale claim that they are simply exercising a right that was set out by the Supreme Court. Several Supreme Court cases have concluded that universities are free to use race as a factor in admissions processes as long as they don’t establish racial quotas.

“Harvard will continue to vigorously defend its right, and that of all colleges and universities, to consider race as one factor among many in college admissions, which has been upheld by the Supreme Court for more than 40 years,” Harvard spokesperson Rachael Dane said in a comment.

Recently, it was discovered that Harvard University was giving low “personal ratings” to asian applicants recruiters had never met or spoken to.

Breitbart News has been covering the case against Harvard University’s unusual admission practices against Asian-Americans. The Students for Fair Admissions allege that Harvard is engaging in unlawful discrimination against Asian-Americans in their admissions practices.