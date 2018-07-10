Washington Post Makes Humiliating Correction After Citing Satire Site Clickhole

The Washington Post corrected an article by Meagan Flynn which sourced a post from satirical website ClickHole following mockery online.
The article, which reported on attempts to push Green Day’s song “American Idiot” into the British charts ahead of President Trump’s arrival, claimed Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong had written an article for ClickHole about his song.
After users online pointed out that ClickHole is a satirical website owned by the Onion, the Washington Post corrected their article and issued a statement.
The correction reads: “Editor’s note: A previous version of this report included information about the meaning of ‘American Idiot’ that was attributed to a Clickhole.com article,” the Washington Post declared. “Clickhole.com is a satire site. The information has been removed from the story.”
The Washington Post has previously been accused of producing fake news and published a false story about an alleged meeting between the FCC’s Ajit Pai and President Trump last year.
The paper also published an article last year complaining about conservatives using the term “fake news” against dishonest news outlets.
Author Meagan Flynn previously mocked President Trump’s attacks on the Post, who calls the company “fake news” and alleges that coverage caters personally to its billionaire owner Jeff Bezos.
Univision, the parent company of the Onion and ClickHole, cut 15 percent of the staff at the satirical sites last week.
