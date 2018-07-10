Washington Post Makes Humiliating Correction After Citing Satire Site Clickhole

The Washington Post corrected an article by Meagan Flynn which sourced a post from satirical website ClickHole following mockery online.

The article, which reported on attempts to push Green Day’s song “American Idiot” into the British charts ahead of President Trump’s arrival, claimed Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong had written an article for ClickHole about his song.

After users online pointed out that ClickHole is a satirical website owned by the Onion, the Washington Post corrected their article and issued a statement.

The Washington Post keeps citing that Clickhole story for like four grafs pic.twitter.com/OqlGyoxeVM — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) July 10, 2018

you may think you're having a bad day but at least you haven't cited Clickhole in a piece for The Washington Post (probably) — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) July 10, 2018

The correction reads: “Editor’s note: A previous version of this report included information about the meaning of ‘American Idiot’ that was attributed to a Clickhole.com article,” the Washington Post declared. “Clickhole.com is a satire site. The information has been removed from the story.”

*Ahem* This story has been updated to remove material attributed to a satirical Web publication, Clickhole. https://t.co/qxLXFS84Pw — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2018