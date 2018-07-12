Report: Woman, Mechanic Die of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning During Sex

A man found his wife and her mechanic dead of carbon monoxide poisoning Monday night after the two reportedly had sex in a Newark, New Jersey, parking garage.

Kahali Johnson discovered his wife Tameka Hargrave, 39, and a 56-year-old mechanic who has not been identified dead when an alarm went off and he noticed a strong odor coming from the garage in his home, WABC reported.

Johnson said he found his wife and the mechanic laying motionless on the ground with the car running in a closed garage.

“As I tried to step to open the last garage door, I see the mechanic, he’s laid out,” Johnson said. “She’s just a few feet away; she’s laid out. And pretty much I had to call 911, because at this time, with that level of emissions, I knew that they were gone.”

Police pronounced both the mechanic and Hargrave dead at the scene, adding that their deaths “appear to be accidental.”

“This incident is under investigation, but appears to be accidental,” Newark Police spokeswoman Catherine Adams said.

NJ.com reported that Newark fire officials evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution and one person went to the hospital for evaluation.

The wife reportedly had sex with the mechanic to “pay” for her car repairs, NBC New York reported.

Johnson believes that his wife died of carbon monoxide poisoning, and criticized the apartment for not having proper alarm systems in the garage.

“Basically she died because of carbon monoxide,” Johnson said. “They do not have adequate alarm systems, because if there had been an alarm in that garage, people would have been alerted to the fact that it was going on.”